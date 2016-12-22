BRIEF-Theranos Inc files with SEC on equity offering
* Theranos Inc discloses in Form-D with U.S. SEC that it raised $582.2 million as part of equity financing - SEC filing
Dec 22 Affine Re SA :
* Affine has signed a lease agreement with Mcdonald's for operating of a 335 square meter restaurant in its shopping mall Quai des Marques in center of Bordeaux Source text: bit.ly/2hXfNy6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.