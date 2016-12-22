BRIEF-Biohaven completes enrollment in Spinocerebellar Ataxia clinical trial with Trigriluzole
May 30 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
Dec 22 Toyota Motor North America:
* Toyota announces executive changes in North America
* Kent Rice is named Group Vice President, Corporate Quality at TMNA
* David Fernandes named President of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama, located in Huntsville, Ala. Source text (toyota.us/2hXrkgQ) Further company coverage:
May 30 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)