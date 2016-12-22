BRIEF-Bank of Nova Scotia Q2 earnings per share C$1.62
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 22 Rudolph Technologies Inc :
* Ruling by court of appeals reversed PTO's rejection of 3 of 18 patent claims and affirmed PTO's rejection of nine patent claims
* Patent is subject of Rudolph's patent infringement lawsuit against Camtek's inspection systems
* Rudolph announces ruling in patent reexamination appeal by Camtek
* Appeal of remaining six patent claims was dismissed by court of appeals for procedural reasons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Veon ltd - co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes