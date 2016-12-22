Dec 22 Hudbay Minerals Inc

* Hudbay minerals - in connection with amalgamation, name of amalgamated entity will be changed from hudbay minerals inc to hudbay minerals inc

* Hudbay minerals - effective jan 1, 2017, hudbay minerals will amalgamate with hudson bay mining and smelting co and hudson bay exploration and development