BRIEF-Bank of Nova Scotia Q2 earnings per share C$1.62
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 22 Semafo Inc
* Semafo awarded mining permit for natougou project
* Semafo inc says first gold pour is expected in second half of 2018 at natougou gold project
* Semafo says initial capex for project estimated at us$219 million, which includes us$42 million in pre-stripping expenditures and an us$18-million contingency
* Semafo inc says council of ministers of government of burkina faso has approved its mining permit application for natougou gold project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Veon ltd - co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes