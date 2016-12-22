Dec 22 Semafo Inc

* Semafo awarded mining permit for natougou project

* Semafo inc says first gold pour is expected in second half of 2018 at natougou gold project

* Semafo says initial capex for project estimated at us$219 million, which includes us$42 million in pre-stripping expenditures and an us$18-million contingency

* Semafo inc says council of ministers of government of burkina faso has approved its mining permit application for natougou gold project