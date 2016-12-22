BRIEF-Bank of Nova Scotia Q2 earnings per share C$1.62
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 22 Niobay Metals Inc :
* Niobay Metals Inc says board of directors has approved a new "rolling 10%" stock option plan
* Niobay Metals Inc says new plan will replace company's "fixed number" stock option plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Veon ltd - co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes