BRIEF-Bank of Nova Scotia Q2 earnings per share C$1.62
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 22 American Lorain Corp
* American Lorain and shareholders of Shengrong Environmental Protection Holding announce share exchange agreement
* Under terms of agreement, at closing of acquisition, ALN will issue to sellers 114 million shares of ALN common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Veon ltd - co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes