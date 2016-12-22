BRIEF-Bank of Nova Scotia Q2 earnings per share C$1.62
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 22 Panoro Minerals Ltd :
* Panoro Minerals Ltd says receipt of matching U.S. $2.0 million payment from Silver Wheaton for Cotabambas project, peru
* Panoro Minerals Ltd- Panoro is entitled to receive U.S. $14.0 million spread over a period of up to 9 years as an early deposit with payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Veon ltd - co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes