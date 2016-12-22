BRIEF-Bank of Nova Scotia Q2 earnings per share C$1.62
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 22 Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc :
* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc- On Dec 21, co entered into third amendment to loan agreement - sec filing
* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc - amendment, among other things, modifies revolving credit commitment to $10 million
* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc - amendment, among other things, extends termination date of loan agreement to October 15, 2019
* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc - additionally, limit on repurchase of company's capital stock from public investors was increased to $50 million Source text - bit.ly/2hehHeZ Further company coverage:
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Veon ltd - co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes