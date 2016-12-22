BRIEF-Veon says co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes
* Veon ltd - co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes
Dec 22 Rave Restaurant Group Inc
* Loan bears interest at 10 pct per annum and is due and payable on April 30, 2017- SEC filing
* On December 22, 2016, Rave Restaurant Group, Obtained a $1.0 million loan - SEC filing Source text for eikon: Further company coverage:
* Veon ltd - co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes
TORONTO, May 30 Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada's third-biggest lender, on Tuesday reported second-quarter results which beat market expectations helped by a strong performance from its international business.