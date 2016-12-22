Dec 22 Presbia PLC :

* Presbia PLC says through November 30, 2016, 421 subjects have undergone insertion of Microlens during staged pivotal clinic trial

* Presbia PLC says reports certain interim data from its U.S. staged pivotal clinical trial

* Presbia PLC- currently, company is 24 months into its 3-year pivotal study and anticipates submitting data to FDA in September 2017