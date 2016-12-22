BRIEF-Veon says co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes
* Veon ltd - co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes
Dec 22 Presbia PLC :
* Presbia PLC says through November 30, 2016, 421 subjects have undergone insertion of Microlens during staged pivotal clinic trial
* Presbia PLC says reports certain interim data from its U.S. staged pivotal clinical trial
* Presbia PLC- currently, company is 24 months into its 3-year pivotal study and anticipates submitting data to FDA in September 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2hhGDEe) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 30 Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada's third-biggest lender, on Tuesday reported second-quarter results which beat market expectations helped by a strong performance from its international business.