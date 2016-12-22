Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
May 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
Dec 22 Piper Jaffray Companies :
* Piper Jaffray Companies- estimates that impairment charge will be in range of $75 million to $95 million on a pre-tax basis- SEC filing
* Piper Jaffray -asset management segment experienced net outflows of assets under management during its fiscal year ending December 31, 2016
* Piper Jaffray -believes net outflows are result of an extended cycle of investors favoring passive investment vehicles over active management
* Piper Jaffray -on Dec 21, concluded required to record noncash impairment charge to reduce carrying value of goodwill associated with asset management segment
* Piper Jaffray Companies - impairment will not result in any current or future cash expenditures Source text: (bit.ly/2i03svF) Further company coverage:
