Dec 22 Ballard Power Systems Inc :

* Ballard power -as of closing on transaction in Oct 2016, received payments totaling $10.9 million and since then received further payments of $8.1 million

* Ballard reports progress on stack production capability in China

* Ballard Power Systems Inc says will receive approximately $20.0 million in technology solutions revenue for technology transfer and other services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: