BRIEF-Veon says co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes
* Veon ltd - co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes
Dec 22 Ballard Power Systems Inc :
* Ballard power -as of closing on transaction in Oct 2016, received payments totaling $10.9 million and since then received further payments of $8.1 million
* Ballard reports progress on stack production capability in China
* Ballard Power Systems Inc says will receive approximately $20.0 million in technology solutions revenue for technology transfer and other services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 30 Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada's third-biggest lender, on Tuesday reported second-quarter results which beat market expectations helped by a strong performance from its international business.