BRIEF-Veon says co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes
* Veon ltd - co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes
Dec 22 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc :
* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc files for resale or other disposition of up to 18.8 million shares of co's common stock, which may be offered for sale by selling stockholders Source text: (bit.ly/2hXTI2z) Further company coverage:
* Veon ltd - co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes
TORONTO, May 30 Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada's third-biggest lender, on Tuesday reported second-quarter results which beat market expectations helped by a strong performance from its international business.