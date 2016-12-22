Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
May 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
Dec 22 Fred's Inc :
* Alden Global Capital reports 24.8 pct stake in Fred's Inc
* Based on its belief that the shares are undervalued
* Alden Global Capital says intend to engage in discussions with Fred's Inc board, other stockholders, related to co's agreement to acquire 865 stores and certain assets of Rite AID Corp Source text: (bit.ly/2ihg0iG) Further company coverage:
