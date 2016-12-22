Dec 22 Fred's Inc :

* Alden Global Capital reports 24.8 pct stake in Fred's Inc

* Based on its belief that the shares are undervalued

* Alden Global Capital says intend to engage in discussions with Fred's Inc board, other stockholders, related to co's agreement to acquire 865 stores and certain assets of Rite AID Corp