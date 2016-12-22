BRIEF-Bambuser enters a two-year agreement with Schibsted
* HAS TODAY SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH SCHIBSTED MEDIA GROUP ("SCHIBSTED") REGARDING COMPANY'S IRIS PLATFORM FOR MOBILE LIVE VIDEO
Dec 23 Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Company
* Shanghai Fudan-connected Transaction Deemed Disposal In Relation To Share Allotment Of A Non Wholly-owned Subsidiary
* Fukong Hualong and its two shareholders entered capital increase and share allotment deal with Kangxin Investment
* Fukong Hualong will issue 10 million shares of RMB1 each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, May 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed VEON Ltd's Long-Term IDR at 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed its senior unsecured debt rating at 'BB+', including debt issued and guaranteed by its subsidiaries and intermediary holding companies. We have assigned an expected rating of 'BB+(EXP)' to the prospective issue of senior unsecured notes by VEON's subsidiary, VimpelCom Holdings B.V. The final rating of