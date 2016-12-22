BRIEF-Veon says co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes
* Veon ltd - co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes
Dec 22 Power Solutions International Inc :
* Power Solutions International - on December 19, 2016, co entered into a second amendment and waiver to credit agreement
* Power Solutions International - TPG second amendment increases specified availability reserve by $200,000 to $7.7 million Source text:(bit.ly/2hwJaX1) Further company coverage:
* Veon ltd - co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes
TORONTO, May 30 Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada's third-biggest lender, on Tuesday reported second-quarter results which beat market expectations helped by a strong performance from its international business.