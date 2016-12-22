BRIEF-Veon says co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes
* Veon ltd - co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes
Dec 22 Eco Oro Minerals Corp :
* Eco Oro advised of petition filed by shareholders
* Eco Oro Minerals Corp - has been made aware that two shareholders of co have filed a against company, each of its directors, Trexs Investments Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Veon ltd - co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes
TORONTO, May 30 Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada's third-biggest lender, on Tuesday reported second-quarter results which beat market expectations helped by a strong performance from its international business.