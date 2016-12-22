Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
May 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
Dec 22 (Reuters) -
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 7.68 pct stake in Frequency Electronics Inc as of Dec 21 versus 6.3 percent as of June 29 - SEC filing
* Edenbrook Capital says it has increased its stake in Frequency Electronics as it believes the market continues to materially undervalue the co Source text: (bit.ly/2i04dF0) Further company coverage:
May 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
LJUBLJANA, May 30 The yield on Slovenia's 10-year benchmark bond jumped on Tuesday to 1.292 percent from 0.958 percent on Monday after the finance minister offered to step down, Reuters data showed.