US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips with energy, banks
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
Dec 23 Wipro Ltd
* Says announces agreement with Securities And Exchange Commission
* Says agreement with U.S. SEC to formally resolve previously disclosed 6 year old investigation
* Says consents to pay a civil money penalty of $5 million
* Says neither admits or denies SEC's allegations that the co violated certain provisions
* Says sec credited co's cooperation, remedial measures in arriving at the settlement Source text: bit.ly/2heJ3BS Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)