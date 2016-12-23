Dec 23 Jet Airways (India) Ltd

* Says guests may carry charging devices in their cabin bags

* Jet Airways statement on power banks on flights

* Jet Airways will not permit carriage of power banks from any manufacturer to be carried in guests' check in baggage on board all flights Source text: ["In the interest of safety and as mandated by the DGCA, Jet Airways will not permit carriage of power banks from any manufacturer to be carried in guests' check in baggage on board all its flights. However, guests may carry these charging devices in their cabin bags."]

