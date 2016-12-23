US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips with energy, banks
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
Dec 23 Jet Airways (India) Ltd
* Says guests may carry charging devices in their cabin bags
* Jet Airways statement on power banks on flights
* Jet Airways will not permit carriage of power banks from any manufacturer to be carried in guests' check in baggage on board all flights Source text: ["In the interest of safety and as mandated by the DGCA, Jet Airways will not permit carriage of power banks from any manufacturer to be carried in guests' check in baggage on board all its flights. However, guests may carry these charging devices in their cabin bags."]
Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)