Payments firm First Data to acquire CardConnect for $750 mln -companies
NEW YORK, May 30 First Data Corp has agreed to acquire smaller payments processing peer CardConnect Corp in a deal worth around $750 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
Dec 23 Nn Group NV and Delta Lloyd :
* NN Group and Delta Lloyd agree on recommended transaction
* To form a leading insurance and asset management company in the Netherlands
* NN Group and Delta Lloyd reached a conditional agreement on a recommended all-cash public offer of 5.40 euros (cum dividend) per issued and outstanding ordinary share of Delta Lloyd representing a total consideration of 2.5 billion euros ($2.61 billion)
* NN Group has committed financing in place and will fund the transaction via a combination of existing cash resources and debt
* Offer price represents a premium of 55 pct over the 3-months average closing price prior to the initial announcement on 5 October 2016, delivering immediate and certain value to delta Lloyd shareholders
* NN Group anticipates a return on investment of around 10 pct and a double digit accretion in dividend per share for 2018 and onwards
* Draft offer memorandum will be submitted to AFM no later than 28 D2016
* EcoR1 Capital LLLC reports a 9.6 percent passive stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc as of May 17 - SEC filing