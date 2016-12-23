BRIEF-India's Winsome Breweries March-qtr profit more than doubles
* March quarter net profit 14.5 million rupees versus profit6.1 million rupees year ago
Dec 23 Altico Capital:
* Vatika completes 7 billion rupees funding from altico capital Source text: [Altico Capital closed a Rs. 700 crore deal with the Vatika Group in Gurgaon with the first tranche of Rs 475 crores invested in a portfolio of projects with current potential of 3 million sft located in their flagship residential township 'Vatika India Next']
* March quarter net profit 8.8 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago