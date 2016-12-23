Payments firm First Data to acquire CardConnect for $750 mln -companies
NEW YORK, May 30 First Data Corp has agreed to acquire smaller payments processing peer CardConnect Corp in a deal worth around $750 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
Dec 23 Barclays Plc
* Barclays says notes complaint filed by U.S. Department of Justice ("doj") today in U.S. District Court for Eastern District of New York.
* Says rejects claims made in complaint.
Says considers that claims made in complaint are disconnected from facts. Barclays will vigorously defend complaint and intends to seek its dismissal at earliest opportunity.
* EcoR1 Capital LLLC reports a 9.6 percent passive stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc as of May 17