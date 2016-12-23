(Changes spelling of hedge funds)
Dec 23 Porsche Automobil Holding Se
* Says federal court of justice dismissed appeal lodged by
19 plaintiffs against non-admission of an appeal against appeal
judgment of higher regional court of stuttgart of 26 march 2015
* Says us hedge funds had last asserted claims against
porsche of around 1.2 billion euro due to alleged damages
arising from alleged short selling transactions as well as swaps
and options relating to ordinary shares of volkswagen ag in 2008
* Says first claim for billions asserted by us hedge funds
dismissed in final judgment
* Says following dismissal of claims for damages by courts
in stuttgart and braunschweig, this is seventh consecutive time
that a civil court has confirmed legal opinion of porsche se
