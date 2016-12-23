Payments firm First Data to acquire CardConnect for $750 mln -companies
NEW YORK, May 30 First Data Corp has agreed to acquire smaller payments processing peer CardConnect Corp in a deal worth around $750 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
Dec 23 Banimmo SA :
* Banimmo has been informed by Urbanove shopping development of a decision by majority of its creditors to approve judicial reorganisation of the group
* The approval of the Urbanove judicial reorganisation marks a major step forwards for Banimmo
* Reorganization will be ratified by Brussels Trade & Commerce Tribunal in early January
* Reorganisation involves takeover of "Côté Verre" project in Namur by Besix red and "Au fil de l'eau" project in Verviers by city mall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* EcoR1 Capital LLLC reports a 9.6 percent passive stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc as of May 17 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2r8sCMk) Further company coverage: