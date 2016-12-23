Dec 23 Tata Steel Ltd

* Says executes definitive agreement to acquire 100% equity of Odisha-based Brahmani River Pellets Limited

* Says deal based on enterprise value of BRPL of 9 billion rupees plus closing adjustments

* Says funding for acquisition will be done from internal cash flows of Tata Steel

* Says looking to ramp up capacity of the phase 1 at Kalinganagar