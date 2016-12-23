US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips with energy, banks
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
Dec 23 Tata Steel Ltd
* Says executes definitive agreement to acquire 100% equity of Odisha-based Brahmani River Pellets Limited
* Says deal based on enterprise value of BRPL of 9 billion rupees plus closing adjustments
* Says funding for acquisition will be done from internal cash flows of Tata Steel
* Says looking to ramp up capacity of the phase 1 at Kalinganagar Source text: bit.ly/2i1hfC5 Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)