BRIEF-RAI post-acquisition leadership team announced
* Andrew Gilchrist, currently EVP and CFO of RAI, indicated that, in event of completion of proposed deal, he intends to resign
Dec 23 Tang palace (China) Holdings
* positive Profit Alert
* expects to record a substantial increase in its profit attributable to owners of company for year ending 31 december 2016
* Expected result due to continuous growth in revenue of group
BUENOS AIRES, May 30 The head of one of Argentina's largest farm groups will ask Congress to investigate five acquisitions made by Brazilian meatpacker JBS over more than a decade due to suspicion of overpricing, he told Reuters on Tuesday.