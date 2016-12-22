BRIEF-Veon says co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes
* Veon ltd - co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes
Dec 22 Transalta Corp :
* TransAlta Corp says in conjunction with execution of new contract, TransAlta has agreed to terminate, effective December 31, 2016
* TransAlta Corp- expect accounting for new contract and termination of existing contract will have no impact to 2016 earnings on a comparable basis
* TransAlta signs new agreement for mississauga cogeneration facility
* TransAlta Corp- new contract will come into effect on January 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Veon ltd - co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes
TORONTO, May 30 Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada's third-biggest lender, on Tuesday reported second-quarter results which beat market expectations helped by a strong performance from its international business.