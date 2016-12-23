Payments firm First Data to acquire CardConnect for $750 mln -companies
NEW YORK, May 30 First Data Corp has agreed to acquire smaller payments processing peer CardConnect Corp in a deal worth around $750 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
Dec 23 Deutsche Bank Ag :
* Deutsche Bank agrees on settlement in principle with the DOJ regarding RMBS
* Deutsche Bank AG - Consumer relief is expected to be primarily in the form of loan modifications
* There can be no assurance that the U.S. Department of Justice and the bank will agree on the final documentation
* Deutsche Bank - Agreed to pay a civil monetary penalty of $3.1 billion and to provide $4.1 billion in consumer relief in the United States
* Deutsche Bank - Expects to record pre-tax charges of about $1.17 billion in financial results for fourth quarter as consequence of civil monetary penalty
* Deutsche Bank AG - Financial consequences are not currently expected to have a material impact on 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EcoR1 Capital LLLC reports a 9.6 percent passive stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc as of May 17 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2r8sCMk) Further company coverage: