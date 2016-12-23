Dec 23 Fitch on Kenya

* country ceiling has been affirmed at 'BB-' and short-term foreign and local currency idrs at 'B'

* Kenya's large and persistent fiscal deficits have led to steady increase in gross general government debt, to 55% of gdp at end-fy16 from 42% at end-fy13

* estimate current account deficit declined to 6.6% of GDP in 2016, from 9.8% in 2014, due to tapering capital imports and lower oil prices

* Kenya's IMF programme provides additional support for external position

* Fitch affirms Kenya at 'B+'; negative outlook

* forecasts a fiscal deficit of 7.1% of GDP for fiscal year ending June 2017

