Payments firm First Data to acquire CardConnect for $750 mln -companies
NEW YORK, May 30 First Data Corp has agreed to acquire smaller payments processing peer CardConnect Corp in a deal worth around $750 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
Dec 23 Fitch on Kenya
* country ceiling has been affirmed at 'BB-' and short-term foreign and local currency idrs at 'B'
* Kenya's large and persistent fiscal deficits have led to steady increase in gross general government debt, to 55% of gdp at end-fy16 from 42% at end-fy13
* estimate current account deficit declined to 6.6% of GDP in 2016, from 9.8% in 2014, due to tapering capital imports and lower oil prices
* Kenya's IMF programme provides additional support for external position
* Fitch affirms Kenya at 'B+'; negative outlook
* forecasts a fiscal deficit of 7.1% of GDP for fiscal year ending June 2017
medium-term growth outlook remains strong
* EcoR1 Capital LLLC reports a 9.6 percent passive stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc as of May 17 - SEC filing