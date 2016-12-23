Indivior seeks FDA approval for drug to treat opioid abuse
May 30 British drugmaker Indivior Plc said on Tuesday it applied for a new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market its drug to treat opioid use disorder (OUD).
Dec 23 Thrombogenics Nv :
* Announces that the protocol of the Phase II CIRCLE Trial Evaluating Multiple Doses of THR-409 to induce a Total Posterior Vitreous Detachment in Patients with Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy (NPDR) has been amended Source text: bit.ly/2hfb0cU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bayer receives fda approval of mybetaapp™ and betaconnect navigator