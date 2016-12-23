Dec 23 Rezidor Hotel Group Ab
* Rezidor exits six leased hotel contracts in the UK and
capitalizes previously unrecognized tax losses
* Says in 2016, we have successfully completed 15
such transactions. Over the past 5 years, our asset management
initiatives targeting a continuous portfolio optimization have
yielded 17M EBITDA
contribution and 1.8 percent uplift in EBITDA margin
* Rezidor says exits will positively impact Rezidor's annual
EBITDA by ca. £1.5m (ca. Eur 1.8m)
* Says total amount of tax losses recognized amounts to EUR
23.8 million. Going forward this should lead to a more
normalized tax rate for the group
