Dec 23 Rezidor
* Says the board of Rezidor evaluates the offer from HNA
tourism group
* Says HNA tourism group co, ltd yesterday announced a
mandatory public offer to shareholders in Rezidor Hotel Group
to acquire all shares in rezidor for SEK 34.86 per share
* Says HNA has further informed that offer period will start
on 3 february 2017 and end on 10 march 2017
* Says HNA owns, directly and indirectly, 51.3 pct of all
outstanding shares in rezidor following acquisition of Carlson
Hotels Inc
* Says board has engaged SEB Corporate Finance as financial
advisor
