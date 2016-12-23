Dec 23 East Capital Explorer AB (publ) :

* Will convene an EGM on Jan 23 2017 to resolve to reduce share capital in company by cancelling 2,500,000 of repurchased shares.

* Decided to, during period from Jan. 1 until March 31 2017, carry out a repurchase program

* Maximum of 2,800,000 shares may be repurchased during period Jan. 1 to 31 March 2017

* Repurchases for a maximum of 50 million Swedish crowns ($5.5 million) may be made during period Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 9.2135 Swedish crowns)