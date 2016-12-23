U.S. 1-month T-bill sale dinged in heavy supply
NEW YORK, May 30 Investors on Tuesday gave a cold shoulder to the latest supply of U.S. one-month Treasury bills as the government offered $142 billion worth of short-term debt.
Dec 23 Stendorren Fastigheter AB :
* Buys Brunna Truck Center in Upplands-Bro Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 30 Investors on Tuesday gave a cold shoulder to the latest supply of U.S. one-month Treasury bills as the government offered $142 billion worth of short-term debt.
May 30 Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd