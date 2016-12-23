Payments firm First Data to acquire CardConnect for $750 mln -companies
NEW YORK, May 30 First Data Corp has agreed to acquire smaller payments processing peer CardConnect Corp in a deal worth around $750 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
Dec 23 Bank Of Ireland
* Has executed a credit risk transfer transaction on a portfolio of business banking and corporate loan assets effective 29 December 2016
* Transaction involves execution of a credit default swap backed by c.eur 185 million of credit linked notes issued by grattan securities dac
* Revising its calculation of capital requirements under internal ratings based approach on its republic of ireland mortgage portfolio
* Group expects combined net impact from these capital developments on group's transitional CET1 ratio to be a reduction of c.15bps Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EcoR1 Capital LLLC reports a 9.6 percent passive stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc as of May 17 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2r8sCMk) Further company coverage: