Payments firm First Data to acquire CardConnect for $750 mln -companies
NEW YORK, May 30 First Data Corp has agreed to acquire smaller payments processing peer CardConnect Corp in a deal worth around $750 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
Dec 23 Nbg Pangaea Real Estate Investment Co
* Concludes two transactions for a total consideration of 25.3 million euros ($26.42 million)
* Company acquired 100 percent of the shares of the company KAROLOY S.A at 3.7 million euros
* The group acquired a portfolio of 9 commercial properties located in Italy, for a total consideration of 21.6 mln euros Source text : bit.ly/2hiZoHm
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9576 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* EcoR1 Capital LLLC reports a 9.6 percent passive stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc as of May 17 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2r8sCMk) Further company coverage: