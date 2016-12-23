Dec 23 Nbg Pangaea Real Estate Investment Co

* Concludes two transactions for a total consideration of 25.3 million euros ($26.42 million)

* Company acquired 100 percent of the shares of the company KAROLOY S.A at 3.7 million euros

* The group acquired a portfolio of 9 commercial properties located in Italy, for a total consideration of 21.6 mln euros Source text : bit.ly/2hiZoHm

