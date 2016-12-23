Payments firm First Data to acquire CardConnect for $750 mln -companies
NEW YORK, May 30 First Data Corp has agreed to acquire smaller payments processing peer CardConnect Corp in a deal worth around $750 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
Dec 23 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc :
* Pluristem Therapeutics - parties plan to continue discussions until they receive further clarification about policies, expected during first half of 2017
* Pluristem and Innovative Medical Management Co., Ltd. Mutually agree to extend the time to execute the definitive investment agreements due to new Chinese monetary policy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 30 First Data Corp has agreed to acquire smaller payments processing peer CardConnect Corp in a deal worth around $750 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
* Falconstor Software- on may 23 received notification from NASDAQ stock market,NASDAQ qualifications hearings panel determined to delist co's shares Source text - http://bit.ly/2qDfBXI Further company coverage: