Payments firm First Data to acquire CardConnect for $750 mln -companies
NEW YORK, May 30 First Data Corp has agreed to acquire smaller payments processing peer CardConnect Corp in a deal worth around $750 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
Dec 23 Vestas :
* Receives a firm and unconditional order from MidAmerican Energy Company for 154MW of v110-2.0 MW turbines
* The turbines will be manufactured at Vestas' Colorado factories with expected delivery in 2017 Source text: www.vestas.com/en/media/news#! Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 30 First Data Corp has agreed to acquire smaller payments processing peer CardConnect Corp in a deal worth around $750 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
* Falconstor Software- on may 23 received notification from NASDAQ stock market,NASDAQ qualifications hearings panel determined to delist co's shares Source text - http://bit.ly/2qDfBXI Further company coverage: