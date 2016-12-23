BRIEF-RAI post-acquisition leadership team announced
* Andrew Gilchrist, currently EVP and CFO of RAI, indicated that, in event of completion of proposed deal, he intends to resign
Dec 23 Dapai International Holdings Co Ltd
* Termination of lease in relation to factory premises in Benbu city, Anhui province, People's Republic Of China
* Termination of lease agreement not expected to have material impact on NTA per share of co and group for current financial year
BUENOS AIRES, May 30 The head of one of Argentina's largest farm groups will ask Congress to investigate five acquisitions made by Brazilian meatpacker JBS over more than a decade due to suspicion of overpricing, he told Reuters on Tuesday.