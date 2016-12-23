BRIEF-RAI post-acquisition leadership team announced
* Andrew Gilchrist, currently EVP and CFO of RAI, indicated that, in event of completion of proposed deal, he intends to resign
Dec 23 Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd
* Co and vendors entered into a termination agreement to terminate all transaction documents pertaining to proposed acquisitions Source (bit.ly/2i96bjE) Further company coverage:
* Andrew Gilchrist, currently EVP and CFO of RAI, indicated that, in event of completion of proposed deal, he intends to resign
BUENOS AIRES, May 30 The head of one of Argentina's largest farm groups will ask Congress to investigate five acquisitions made by Brazilian meatpacker JBS over more than a decade due to suspicion of overpricing, he told Reuters on Tuesday.