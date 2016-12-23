BRIEF-Home Capital Group says GICS in cashable position $145 mln as of May 29
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and non-securitized mortgage portfolio
Dec 23 Alm Equity AB :
* Acquires residential development project in Nacka municipality, Sweden
* Purchase price of 137.7 million Swedish crowns ($14.93 million) to be financed by shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2212 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pennymac mortgage investment-on may 23 co through 2 units entered amendment to master repurchase agreement, dated as of october 14, 2016