BRIEF-Home Capital Group says GICS in cashable position $145 mln as of May 29
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and non-securitized mortgage portfolio
Dec 23 Urban Edge Properties -
* On Dec 16 co, partnership entered agreement with unrelated third party -SEC filing
* Under agreement third party agreed to contribute interest in shopping center in ny to partnership in exchange for about $51.7 million Source text: [bit.ly/2ijMqck] Further company coverage:
* Pennymac mortgage investment-on may 23 co through 2 units entered amendment to master repurchase agreement, dated as of october 14, 2016