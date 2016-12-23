BRIEF-MCI Capital Q1 net profit down at 10.7 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 10.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 64.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 23 CNQC International:
* Subscription of new shares under a general mandate
* Company entered into subscription agreements with each of subscribers
* Aggregate gross proceeds of subscriptions will be approximately HK$252.45 million
* Company to allot and issue, an aggregate of 99 million subscription shares at HK$2.55 per share
SAO PAULO, May 30 A negotiation aimed at a leniency agreement between J&F Investimentos SA and federal prosecutors has reached an impasse, which led the law firm representing the company to exit the case, according to a J&F statement sent to Reuters on Tuesday.