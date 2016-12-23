Dec 23 CNQC International:

* Subscription of new shares under a general mandate

* Company entered into subscription agreements with each of subscribers

* Aggregate gross proceeds of subscriptions will be approximately HK$252.45 million

* Company to allot and issue, an aggregate of 99 million subscription shares at HK$2.55 per share