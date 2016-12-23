BRIEF-PennyMac Mortgage says co through 2 units entered amendment to master repurchase agreement
* Pennymac mortgage investment-on may 23 co through 2 units entered amendment to master repurchase agreement, dated as of october 14, 2016
Dec 23 Longfor Properties Co Ltd
* Bid at an aggregate price of RMB4.22 billion
* Unit succeeded in bid for land in Chongqing at auction
* Total consideration will be satisfied by internal resources of company
* Discovery Equity Partners L.P. Reports 5.6 percent stake in Planet Payment Inc as of may 17 - sec filing