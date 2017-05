Dec 23 Easyknit International Holdings Ltd

* Major Transaction - Disposal Of Securities Of Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China Limited

* Group disposed on-market a total of 12 million icbc shares in a transaction at an average price of hk$4.69 per ICBC share

* Deal for a gross sale proceeds of approximately hk$56.3 million

* As a result of disposal, group is expected to recognize a gain of approximately hk$2 million