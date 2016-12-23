Payments firm First Data to acquire CardConnect for $750 mln -companies
NEW YORK, May 30 First Data Corp has agreed to acquire smaller payments processing peer CardConnect Corp in a deal worth around $750 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
Dec 23 Hastings Group Holdings Plc
* Edward Fitzmaurice, director of co has purchased 12.5m ordinary shares of 2 pence each in co, or 1.9 pct of company's total issued share capital
* Purchase at a price of 233.2 pence per share for an aggregate cash consideration of 29.15 mln stg. Transaction took place on 23 December 2016
* Shares were acquired from Peel Hunt LLP which had acquired shares from hastings investco limited
* Following transaction, Fitzmaurice's indirect interest in co's ordinary shares, via Investco, has been reduced
* Fitzmaurice's now holds a direct interest in company's ordinary shares
* EcoR1 Capital LLLC reports a 9.6 percent passive stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc as of May 17 - SEC filing