Dec 23 Hastings Group Holdings Plc

* Edward Fitzmaurice, director of co has purchased 12.5m ordinary shares of 2 pence each in co, or 1.9 pct of company's total issued share capital

* Purchase at a price of 233.2 pence per share for an aggregate cash consideration of 29.15 mln stg. Transaction took place on 23 December 2016

* Shares were acquired from Peel Hunt LLP which had acquired shares from hastings investco limited

* Following transaction, Fitzmaurice's indirect interest in co's ordinary shares, via Investco, has been reduced

* Fitzmaurice's now holds a direct interest in company's ordinary shares