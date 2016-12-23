Dec 23 PayPoint Plc

* Announces sale of mobile payments to Volkswagen Financial Services AG for 26.5 million stg paid in cash at completion today

* Deloitte LLP acted as corporate finance adviser and Mills & Reeve LLP as legal adviser to PayPoint on sale

* A dividend of gross sale proceeds, which amounts to 38.9p per share, will be paid on 11 jan