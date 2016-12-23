Payments firm First Data to acquire CardConnect for $750 mln -companies
NEW YORK, May 30 First Data Corp has agreed to acquire smaller payments processing peer CardConnect Corp in a deal worth around $750 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
Dec 23 PayPoint Plc
* Announces sale of mobile payments to Volkswagen Financial Services AG for 26.5 million stg paid in cash at completion today
* Deloitte LLP acted as corporate finance adviser and Mills & Reeve LLP as legal adviser to PayPoint on sale
* A dividend of gross sale proceeds, which amounts to 38.9p per share, will be paid on 11 jan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EcoR1 Capital LLLC reports a 9.6 percent passive stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc as of May 17 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2r8sCMk) Further company coverage: