Payments firm First Data to acquire CardConnect for $750 mln -companies
NEW YORK, May 30 First Data Corp has agreed to acquire smaller payments processing peer CardConnect Corp in a deal worth around $750 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
Dec 23 Royal Dutch Shell Plc :
* Shell is currently carrying out technical assessments to determine when plant will return to full production
* Announced its Pearl Gas-To-Liquids (GTL) plant in Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar, is currently operating at a reduced rate of production due to unforeseen maintenance
* Repairs are already underway and operations at pearl will continue at a reduced rate until repairs are completed.
* Pearl is producing at approximately 50 pct of plan Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 30 First Data Corp has agreed to acquire smaller payments processing peer CardConnect Corp in a deal worth around $750 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
* Falconstor Software- on may 23 received notification from NASDAQ stock market,NASDAQ qualifications hearings panel determined to delist co's shares Source text - http://bit.ly/2qDfBXI Further company coverage: